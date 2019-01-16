FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Leading Arkansas wide receiver La’Michael Pettway is leaving to play his senior season elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Pettway, who led the Razorbacks with 499 receiving yards last season, announced his decision Tuesday, saying “nothing personal, I just have to do what’s best for my family and I.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Pettway is at least the 10th player to leave since the Razorbacks’ 2-10 season under first-year coach Chad Morris. Among the others are quarterbacks Cole Kelley and Ty Storey while Jonathan Nance, the team’s top receiver in 2017, left for Missouri after making one catch in four games last year.

Pettway’s announcement came shortly after word that former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks is transferring to Arkansas. Hicks is SMU’s all-time leader with 9,081 yards and 71 touchdown passes. Last season, he completed 208 of 372 passes for 2,582 yards, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

