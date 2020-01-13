Howard graduated in December with a degree in political science. He played in 34 career games at UCLA and compiled 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He battled injuries in 2019 and played in just one game, a start against Oklahoma.

In his best season, he started all 12 games in 2018 and registered 51 catches for 677 yards and four scores to earn honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors from the league’s coaches.