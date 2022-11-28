Wright and CSU Northridge host Boise State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-2) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the Boise State Broncos after Atin Wright scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Broncos have gone 1-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 8.0.

The Matadors are 0-2 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.3 points. Degenhart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.3 points for Boise State.

Wright is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.6 points for CSU Northridge.

