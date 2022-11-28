Wright and CSU Northridge host Boise State

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-2)
The Matadors are 0-2 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.3 points. Degenhart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.3 points for Boise State.
Wright is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.6 points for CSU Northridge.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.