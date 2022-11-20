Wright and SIU-Edwardsville host Longwood

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Longwood Lancers (3-2) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Longwood Lancers after Lamar Wright scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 93-67 win against the VMI Keydets. The Lancers have gone 3-0 in home games. Longwood scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-2 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Kurtas averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for Longwood.

Deejuan Pruitt is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

