Evan Battey added 10 points for the Buffaloes (17-7, 11-6 Pac-12), who never trailed in the second half.
The Beavers (11-11, 7-9) tied it at 35 early in the second half and closed the deficit back to 44-43 before Colorado pulled away with an 11-2 run to lead by 10 with 4:19 left. Oregon State got no closer than the final score.
Ethan Thompson had 18 points and seven assists for the Beavers, moving past Deaundra Tanner (457 assists, 1998-01) and Darryl Flowers (457, 1983-86) to No. 3 on Oregon State’s career assists list at 462. Warith Alatishe added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers, who who had their five-game home winning streak snapped.
Colorado hosts No. 17 Southern California and Oregon State travels to Cal on Thursday.
