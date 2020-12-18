M.J. Randolph led Florida A&M (1-5) with 17 points. Jalen Speer added 12 points and Evins Desir scored 10.
The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 all-time against FAMU. They won the previous eight matchups by at least 25 points and by an average of 40.6.
Georgia Tech outrebounded the Rattlers 38-28, including 12-6 on the offensive glass, and outscored FAMU 22-6 in second-chance points.
