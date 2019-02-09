HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Justin Wright-Foreman had a career-high 48 points as Hofstra stretched its home win streak to 14 games, beating William & Mary 93-87 on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Desure Buie had 16 points and six assists for Hofstra (21-4, 11-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Eli Pemberton added 12 points. Jacquil Taylor had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 44-40 at halftime, Hofstra outscored William & Mary 53-43 in the second half to earn the victory. The Pride’s 53 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Nathan Knight scored a career-high 39 points and had 14 rebounds for the Tribe (9-16, 5-8). Justin Pierce added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Hofstra defeated William & Mary 93-90 on Jan. 10. Hofstra plays College of Charleston on the road on Thursday. William & Mary matches up against Elon on the road next Saturday.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

