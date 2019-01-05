HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — The fate of a lengthy win streak flowed through Justin Wright-Foreman who launched a shot on the run from inside half court just as the buzzer sounded and when it rattled through, drawing a roar from the crowd, Hofstra had defeated Northeastern 75-72 Saturday for its 10th straight win.

Wright-Foreman finished with 42 points on 15 of 30 shooting and Hofstra (13-3, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) has its longest win streak since joining the CAA in 2001.

Vasa Pusica watched the clock wind down to four seconds and, though Northeastern had not made a field goal in five minutes, stepped to the top of the arc and lofted a 3-point shot that caromed off the back of the rim. Hofstra’s Jacquil Taylor tapped the ball to Wright-Foreman at the top of the key. The senior weaved past Pusica to loft the game-winner.

Taylor scored 10 for the Pride.

Brace Bolden led the Huskies (7-8, 1-2) with 17 points and six assists. Pusica finished with 11 points and five assists.

