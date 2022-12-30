Wright has 18, SIU-Edwardsville defeats Tennessee Tech 64-51

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Shamar Wright scored 18 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 64-51 on Thursday.
Jayvis Harvey led the Golden Eagles (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tyrone Perry added 12 points for Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Sebree also put up 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee Tech visits Lindenwood.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.