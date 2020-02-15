It didn’t change much in the second half with Princeton shooting at 53% for the game to 36% for Brown. Wright finished 3 of 4 behind the arc.

Josh Llewellyn and Richmond Aririguzoh each added 15 points for the Tigers. Aririguzoh was 6 of 6 from the field.

Brandon Anderson led Brown with 16 points and Zach Hunsaker added 12.

Princeton plays at Harvard on Friday and Brown goes to Columbia the same night.

