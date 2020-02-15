It didn’t change much in the second half with Princeton shooting at 53% for the game to 36% for Brown. Wright finished 3 of 4 behind the arc.
Josh Llewellyn and Richmond Aririguzoh each added 15 points for the Tigers. Aririguzoh was 6 of 6 from the field.
Brandon Anderson led Brown with 16 points and Zach Hunsaker added 12.
Princeton plays at Harvard on Friday and Brown goes to Columbia the same night.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.