Jordan Whitfield had 12 points to lead the Fighting Camels (11-10, 2-7). Cory Gensler added 10 points. Ja’Cor Nelson grabbed six rebounds. Campbell, which has lost its last three, was held to 38% shooting and was outrebounded 37-30.
High Point plays Hampton at home next Thursday. Campbell faces South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.