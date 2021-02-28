Juzang finished with 25 points and Jaylen Clark scored 10 for UCLA.
Wright moved past Askia Booker into sixth on Colorado’s career scoring list with 1,759 points.
The Buffaloes committed just six turnovers while UCLA had 14, which Colorado converted into 23 points.
The Bruins, who had a four-game win streak snapped, have a half-game lead over Southern California atop the conference standings.
UCLA plays at Oregon on Wednesday. Colorado hosts Arizona State on Thursday to conclude its regular season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.