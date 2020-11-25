Colorado missed its first five 3-point attempts but finished the game 10 of 25 from the arc. Barthelemy and Eli Parquet hit back-to-back 3s late in the first half to make it 45-25, Colorado’s largest lead before the break.
The Buffaloes led by at least 13 throughout the second half and Horne’s 3-pointer with 8:51 left in the game gave them their largest lead at 73-48.
Stanley Umude scored 24 points to lead the Coyotes and Ty Chisom added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Colorado plays Friday against host Kansas State, which lost to Drake 80-70 on Wednesday. South Dakota will face Drake on Friday.
