Wright leads CSU Northridge against Boise State after 21-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-2)
The Broncos are 1-1 on their home court. Boise State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Matadors are 0-2 in road games. CSU Northridge is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boise State.
Dionte Bostick is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Wright is averaging 14.2 points for CSU Northridge.
