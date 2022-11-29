Wright leads CSU Northridge against Boise State after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-2) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -20; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the Boise State Broncos after Atin Wright scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 1-1 on their home court. Boise State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Matadors are 0-2 in road games. CSU Northridge is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Dionte Bostick is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Wright is averaging 14.2 points for CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

