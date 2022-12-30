Wright leads CSU Northridge against CSU Fullerton after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-7, 0-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Atin Wright scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 67-57 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Titans are 5-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 0-1 in Big West play. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The Titans and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 15.1 points. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Wright is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals. Dionte Bostick is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

