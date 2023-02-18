Wright leads CSU Northridge against UCSD

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-20, 3-12 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-18, 3-11 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -6; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UCSD Tritons after Atin Wright scored 42 points in CSU Northridge’s 73-62 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons are 3-9 on their home court. UCSD gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Matadors are 3-12 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddie Anderson III is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Wright is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

