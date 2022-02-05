The Coppin State Eagles are 4-2 in conference matchups. Coppin State has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Jesse Zarzuela averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Tyree Corbett is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
