Nevin Zink had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (5-18). Everette Hammond added 17 points and Bryson Mozone had 11.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, South Carolina Upstate defeated High Point 60-51 on Dec. 31.
