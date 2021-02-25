Jaron Williams had 20 points for the Skyhawks (7-16, 5-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Eman Sertovic added six rebounds. Anthony Thomas had six rebounds.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 76-60 on Jan. 30.
___
___
