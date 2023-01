ALBANY, N.Y. — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points, Gedi Juozapaitis scored 15 and Maine held off Albany 72-68 on Saturday.

Wright-McLeish made 7 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers for the Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East Conference). Juozapaitis added six assists. Jaden Clayton scored 12.