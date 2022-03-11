The Coppin State Eagles have gone 6-8 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 8.8.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 77-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Kris Monroe led the Eagles with 21 points, and Mike Hood led the Eagles with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Eric Boone is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Kyle Cardaci is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals. Tarke is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.