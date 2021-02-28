Jacob Rigoni scored a season-high 23 points for the Bobcats (8-10, 6-8), hitting 7 of 12 3-point attempts to become the program’s all-time 3-point field-goal leader with 255, passing Rob Monroe (253, 2001-05). Luis Kortright added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
