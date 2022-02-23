Kameron Langley had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Aggies (11-18, 6-9). Collin Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. High Point defeated North Carolina A&T 78-71 on Jan. 15.
