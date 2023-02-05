Wright scores 22 as CSU Northridge takes down UCSB 72-67

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Atin Wright’s 22 points helped CSU Northridge defeat UCSB 72-67 on Saturday.
The Gauchos (18-4, 9-2) were led in scoring by Miles Norris, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points for UCSB. Andre Kelly also had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The loss broke the Gauchos’ five-game winning streak.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. CSU Northridge visits CSU Bakersfield and UCSB visits Long Beach State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.