Jeriah Horne had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a game originally scheduled for Feb. 4, but postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Arizona State’s program.

This was the 12th time in program history Colorado has reached the 20-win plateau — and eighth time under coach Tad Boyle, including three in a row.

Holland Woods scored 15 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Remy Martin had a rare off night, finishing with six points on 1-of-9 shooting. It snapped a string of eight straight games with 20 or more points. Martin entered the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring with a 21.3-point average.

Tied at 39 with 16:44 remaining, Colorado went on an 8-0 run to gain separation. It was highlighted by an acrobatic layup by Wright on a fast break.

Wright looked sharp in his white Nike shoes with a gold swoosh. He played sharp, too.

Wright, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, also had four assists and four rebounds. His biggest contribution was helping chase around Martin, who rarely had a moment’s peace.

There was a hold-your-breath moment for Colorado fans late in the game when Wright stayed down on the floor near the Buffaloes bench during a timeout. The team met on the floor next to him as he stretched out what appeared to be a cramp.

It was a rocky first half for Colorado and Arizona Stateas they combined for 19 turnovers and 41% shooting. The Buffaloes led 31-30 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were outrebounded by a 44-28 margin. They also were outscored 36-26 in points in the paint.

Colorado: Picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll, the Buffaloes are currently looking at the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas and will have a first-round bye.

CONFERENCE WINS

Colorado’s 14 conference wins are the most in program history, surpassing the 13-1 mark of the 1961-62 Big Eight Conference championship team.

FREE THROW UPDATE

The Buffaloes are on pace to set team, Pac-12 and national records for their free throw shooting. They went 17 of 19 against Arizona State and are now shooting 83.4%. The conference record is 78.6% by Arizona in 2003-04 and the NCAA Division I mark is 82.2% by Harvard in 1983-84. Colorado’s team mark is 77.8% in 2010-11.

AROUND THE RIM

Arizona State freshman guard Josh Christopher (back) stayed in Tempe for treatment. ... Sun Devils F Marcus Bagley (ankle) played for the first time since Jan. 30. He had no points in 20 minutes. ... Arizona State was issued a flop warning midway through the second half.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Finishes the regular season Saturday at Utah.

