Jalen Tate came off the bench to score 24 points and grab nine rebounds for the Norse (21-9, 13-5). Dantez Walton contributed 15 points and nine boards.
Wright State, which led 36-29 at halftime, shot just 39% from the floor, 25% from beyond the arc (4 of 16) and made just 16 of 28 free throws (57%). Northern Kentucky shot only 34% overall, 18.5% from distance (5 of 27) and made 15 of 22 foul shots (68%).
Wright State swept the season series from Northern Kentucky, beating the Norse 95-63 in the first meeting.
