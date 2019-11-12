Holden scored 18 points with 14 rebounds and Loudon Love scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raiders (2-0), who outrebounded the Golden Eagles 50-32.
Darius Allen scored 18 points and Davidson added 14, including a jumper that tied the game at 75 with 2:25 left in regulation.
Wright State faces Kent State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays at UNC Greensboro on Friday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD