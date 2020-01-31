Wright State led by seven before Love’s disqualification and Milwaukee then rallied to take a 47-45 lead with 6:44 remaining. The lead went back and forth until the Raiders finished the final 3:15 on a 10-4 run with Jaylon Hall’s two free throws, his only points of the game, ensuring the win with 4.2 seconds remaining.

AD

Wright State made 19 of 26 free throws to 8 of 10 for the Panthers.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half with Wright State (19-4, 9-1 Horizon League) holding a 26-19 lead.

AD

Te’Jon Lucas had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12, 5-5). Josh Thomas added 11 points.

Wright State also defeated Milwaukee 82-70 on Dec. 30.

Wright State will seek its fifth straight victory on Sunday when the team travels to Green Bay. Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com