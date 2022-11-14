Wright State hosts Bowling Green following Ayers' 26-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Wright State Raiders (1-1)
Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Wright State Raiders after Leon Ayers III scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 87-82 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Wright State finished 12-3 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Raiders averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.
Bowling Green finished 13-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.