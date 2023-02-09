Wright State hosts Northern Kentucky following Braun's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 10-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 8-7 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after AJ Braun scored 22 points in Wright State’s 103-71 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars. The Raiders are 7-6 in home games. Wright State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Norse are 10-4 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 20 points and four assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Marques Warrick is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 18.2 points. Sam Vinson is shooting 36.0% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article