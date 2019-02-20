Cleveland State (8-20, 3-12) vs. Wright State (16-11, 10-4)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fourth straight win over Cleveland State at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Vikings at Wright State was a 55-50 win on Jan. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15 points. For the Vikings, Tyree Appleby has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 assists while Jaalam Hill has put up 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Appleby has directly created 52 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last three games. Appleby has 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Raiders are 8-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 8-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Vikings are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 1-20 when opponents exceed 69 points.

TWO STREAKS: Cleveland State has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 69.9 points and allowing 83.6 points during those contests. Wright State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 13.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.