VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LOUDON: In 25 appearances this season, Wright State’s Love has shot 49.3 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Cleveland State has 49 assists on 79 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three matchups while Wright State has assists on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fourth among Division I teams. The Cleveland State defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th overall).

