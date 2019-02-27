Wright State (18-11, 12-4) vs. Green Bay (15-14, 9-7)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. Wright State has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Phoenix. Green Bay’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 78-61 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Green Bay’s Sandy Cohen III has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while JayQuan McCloud has put up 13.6 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 14.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cohen has had his hand in 44 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. Cohen has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Phoenix are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 7-14 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Raiders are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 8-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Wright State’s Wampler has attempted 174 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 15 over the past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Green Bay offense has averaged 76.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Phoenix sixth nationally. Wright State has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67.3 possessions per game (ranked 275th).

