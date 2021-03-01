SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has 20 field goals and 26 assists in those games.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 18 for 41 over the past five games.
STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 67.6.
DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 16th among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 270th).
___
___
