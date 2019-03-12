No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (25-8, 15-5) vs. No. 1 seed Wright State (21-12, 15-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon championship game is on the line as Northern Kentucky and Wright State are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 15, when the Raiders shot 54.7 percent from the field while limiting Northern Kentucky to just 50 percent en route to a four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wright State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Loudon Love, Bill Wampler, Cole Gentry, Mark Hughes and Parker Ernsthausen have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Tate has directly created 42 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Wright State is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42 percent or less. The Raiders are 11-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Norse have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 43 assists on 71 field goals (60.6 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.2 points per game. The Norse have averaged 83 points per game over their last three games.

