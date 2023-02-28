Wright State Raiders play in Horizon Tournament against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (3-28, 2-18 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (17-14, 10-10 Horizon)
The Phoenix are 2-18 against Horizon teams. Green Bay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.
Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.5 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.