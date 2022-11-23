Wright State takes on Weber State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (2-3) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-2) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -4; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats and the Wright State Raiders play at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. The Raiders are 4-2 in non-conference play. Wright State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.4 points for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wright State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and four assists for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

