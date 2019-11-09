Nike Sibande scored 24 points with nine boards in the season opener for the Redhawks, who closed to 82-79 on Isaiah Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 44 seconds left before the Raiders finished on a 6-2 run. Reserve Mekhi Lairy added 21 points with three 3-pointers and Dalonte Brown scored 14 points.
Wright State plays at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and the Redhawks play at Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.
