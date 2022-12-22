Wright State visits Miami (OH) after Lairy's 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6) Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -1.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Wright State Raiders after Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-67 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The RedHawks are 4-3 on their home court. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 9.9 points. Lairy is averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Trey Calvin is averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

