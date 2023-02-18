Wright State visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Calvin's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 9-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-13, 7-10 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Trey Calvin scored 25 points in Wright State’s 85-68 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings. The Mastodons are 8-6 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders have gone 9-8 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Calvin is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 20.3 points and 3.8 assists. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

