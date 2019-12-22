Jose Alvarado had 14 points and Michael Devoe 13 for Georgia Tech. Wright and Devoe grabbed nine rebounds apiece and Usher added seven boards.

The Yellow Jackets, who snapped a three-game losing streak, outrebounded Boise State 43-27.

Evan Cole’s 3-pointer from the left wing broke a 41-all tie and gave Georgia Tech the lead for good with 12:50 to play.

AD

Abu Kigab scored 17 points and Derrick Alston Jr. 16 for Boise State (6-5).

Boise State led 31-26 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

AD

Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher played in just his second game since since transferring from Southern California. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior missed the first eight games of the season. He made his debut with the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday and scored four points in 18-plus minutes in a 65-47 loss to Ball State. Usher shot 6 of 10 from the field in 31 minutes on Sunday.

Boise State also gained a player this week when it was announced that Oregon-transfer Abu Kigab was cleared after sitting out the spring and recently-completely fall semesters. The 6-foot-6 junior forward shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers in his Broncos’ debut Sunday.

AD

NEXT UP

Georgia Tech: Will play Houston in Monday’s tournament semifinals. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 all-time against the Cougars, who beat Portland 81-56 in a quarterfinal Sunday.

AD

Boise State: Faces Portland in a consolation game Monday. The Broncos own a 9-7 advantage all-time over the Pilots. Their last meeting on Dec. 3, 2017 resulted in a 77-54 home win for Boise State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD