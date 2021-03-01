ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Vanderbilt has been fueled by senior leadership this year while LSU has leaned on freshmen. For the Commodores, seniors Wright, Maxwell Evans and DJ Harvey have collectively accounted for 29 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 34 percent of all Commodores points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen C. Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have collectively scored 51 percent of LSU’s points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: C. Thomas has connected on 29.9 percent of the 164 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Commodores have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 37 assists on 96 field goals (38.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Vanderbilt has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 11th among Division 1 teams. The Vanderbilt defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).
___
___
