Wright had six rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Fred Cleveland Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.