Evan Battey added 14 points and eight rebounds and senior Dallas Walton reached double figures for the fifth time in his career with 12 points for Colorado (3-1). The Buffaloes, who were coming off a 56-47 loss to No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday, is schedule to open Pac-12 play on Sunday against Washington in Las Vegas.
Wright, who leads Colorado with 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, was 8 of 10 from the field as Colorado made 53.3% of its shots. The Buffaloes have won the past seven games in the series — in the 40th meeting — which dates to 1918.
Bodie Hume, who is averaging 22.5 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Northern Colorado (2-1). Junior guard Daylen Kountz, a transfer from Colorado, added five points.
It was Colorado’s latest home opener since hosting Michigan on Dec. 17, 1948.
