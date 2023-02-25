Wright's 24 help North Carolina Central beat Howard 68-60

DURHAM, N.C. — Justin Wright’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Howard 68-60 on Saturday night.
Shy Odom finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bison (17-12, 9-3). Howard also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Elijah Hawkins. In addition, Kobe Dickson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State and Howard visits South Carolina State.
