Wright's 28 lead CSU Northridge past CSU Bakersfield 75-68

Wright added 10 rebounds for the Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ethan Igbanugo shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.