Wrightsell has 23 as CSU Fullerton downs Cal Poly 83-62

Wrightsell was 9 of 16 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West Conference). Max Jones scored 18 points, going 6 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Jalen Harris was 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.