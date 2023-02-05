Wrightsell, Jones lead Cal State Fullerton over UC Riverside

FULLERTON, Calif. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Jones scored 16 points apiece to help Cal State Fullerton fend off UC Riverside 64-58 on Saturday night.

Wrightsell made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor, but he hit all seven of his free throws for the Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West Conference). Jones made 5 of 7 shots and 5 of 6 foul shots. Tory San Antonio added 12 points.