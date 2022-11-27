Wrightsell leads CSU Fullerton against North Dakota after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-3) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 66-60 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-2 on their home court. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Brooks averaging 3.5.

The Titans are 1-1 on the road. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.9 points for North Dakota.

Jalen Harris is averaging 16.2 points for the Titans. Wrightsell is averaging 15 points and 4.3 assists for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

