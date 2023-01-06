Wrightsell scores 29, CS Fullerton beats UC Riverside 77-62

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 29 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Riverside 77-62 on Thursday night.
Jhaylon Martinez led the way for the Highlanders (9-6, 2-1) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 11 points and four assists, while Jamal Hartwell II scored nine.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Fullerton hosts Hawaii while UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.